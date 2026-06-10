Capitol Hill Cupcake Delivery honoring the U.S. Army’s 251st Birthday

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U.S. Senator John Boozman displays U.S. Army birthday cupcakes presented to him by U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Michelle K. Donahue, Deputy Chief of Staff, G-4, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., June 9, 2026. The cupcakes were delivered in recognition of the U.S. Army’s 251st Birthday, which is on June 14. (U.S. Army photo by Bernardo Fuller)