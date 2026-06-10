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    Capitol Hill Cupcake Delivery honoring the U.S. Army’s 251st Birthday [Image 15 of 15]

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    Capitol Hill Cupcake Delivery honoring the U.S. Army’s 251st Birthday

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2026

    Photo by Bernardo Fuller 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    U.S. Senator John Boozman displays U.S. Army birthday cupcakes presented to him by U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Michelle K. Donahue, Deputy Chief of Staff, G-4, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., June 9, 2026. The cupcakes were delivered in recognition of the U.S. Army’s 251st Birthday, which is on June 14. (U.S. Army photo by Bernardo Fuller)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2026
    Date Posted: 06.11.2026 09:36
    Photo ID: 9742500
    VIRIN: 260609-A-AJ780-1015
    Resolution: 6474x5179
    Size: 8.91 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Capitol Hill Cupcake Delivery honoring the U.S. Army’s 251st Birthday [Image 15 of 15], by Bernardo Fuller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Capitol Hill Cupcake Delivery honoring the U.S. Army’s 251st Birthday
    Capitol Hill Cupcake Delivery honoring the U.S. Army’s 251st Birthday
    Capitol Hill Cupcake Delivery honoring the U.S. Army’s 251st Birthday
    Capitol Hill Cupcake Delivery honoring the U.S. Army’s 251st Birthday
    Capitol Hill Cupcake Delivery honoring the U.S. Army’s 251st Birthday
    Capitol Hill Cupcake Delivery honoring the U.S. Army’s 251st Birthday
    Capitol Hill Cupcake Delivery honoring the U.S. Army’s 251st Birthday
    Capitol Hill Cupcake Delivery honoring the U.S. Army’s 251st Birthday
    Capitol Hill Cupcake Delivery honoring the U.S. Army’s 251st Birthday
    Capitol Hill Cupcake Delivery honoring the U.S. Army’s 251st Birthday
    Capitol Hill Cupcake Delivery honoring the U.S. Army’s 251st Birthday
    Capitol Hill Cupcake Delivery honoring the U.S. Army’s 251st Birthday
    Capitol Hill Cupcake Delivery honoring the U.S. Army’s 251st Birthday
    Capitol Hill Cupcake Delivery honoring the U.S. Army’s 251st Birthday
    Capitol Hill Cupcake Delivery honoring the U.S. Army’s 251st Birthday

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    Capitol Hill
    Army birthday
    cupcakes
    OCLL
    ARMY251
    Office of the Chief Legislative Liaison

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