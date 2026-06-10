Capitol Hill Cupcake Delivery honoring the U.S. Army’s 251st Birthday

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U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Jeremy R. Foot, Director, Army Congressional Budget Liaison, presents Army birthday cupcakes to J. T. Isaacs, Lucas Da Pieve, and Brian McCormick from the office of U.S. Senator Bill Hgerty on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., June 9, 2026. The cupcakes were delivered in recognition of the U.S. Army’s 251st Birthday, which is on June 14. (U.S. Army photo by Bernardo Fuller)