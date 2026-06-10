Capitol Hill Cupcake Delivery honoring the U.S. Army’s 251st Birthday

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U.S. House Representative Katherine M. Clark displays U.S. Army birthday cupcakes presented to her by U.S. Army Lt. Col. Alexander Stathos and Sgt. Maj. Rebecca Knox from the Office of the Chief Legislative Liaison on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., June 9, 2026. The cupcakes were delivered in recognition of the U.S. Army’s 251st Birthday, which is on June 14. (U.S. Army photo by Bernardo Fuller)