Capitol Hill Cupcake Delivery honoring the U.S. Army’s 251st Birthday

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U.S. Army birthday cupcakes arrive to Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., June 9, 2026. Legislative liaisons for the Office of the Chief Legislative Liaison delivered the cupcakes to various offices in recognition of the U.S. Army’s 251st Birthday, which is on June 14. (U.S. Army photo by Bernardo Fuller)