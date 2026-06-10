U.S. Army birthday cupcakes arrive to Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., June 9, 2026. Legislative liaisons for the Office of the Chief Legislative Liaison delivered the cupcakes to various offices in recognition of the U.S. Army’s 251st Birthday, which is on June 14. (U.S. Army photo by Bernardo Fuller)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2026 09:36
|Photo ID:
|9742487
|VIRIN:
|260609-A-AJ780-1002
|Resolution:
|7279x4853
|Size:
|14.07 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Capitol Hill Cupcake Delivery honoring the U.S. Army’s 251st Birthday [Image 15 of 15], by Bernardo Fuller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.