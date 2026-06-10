Capitol Hill Cupcake Delivery honoring the U.S. Army’s 251st Birthday

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U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Michelle K. Donahue, Deputy Chief of Staff, G-4, presents Army birthday cupcakes to Brad Allen, a staff member of the U.S. Senate Committee on Appropriations, Subcommittee on Military Construction and Veterans Affairs, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., June 9, 2026. The cupcakes were delivered in recognition of the U.S. Army’s 251st Birthday, which is on June 14. (U.S. Army photo by Bernardo Fuller)