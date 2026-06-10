Capitol Hill Cupcake Delivery honoring the U.S. Army’s 251st Birthday

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Kate Knudson from the Office of Interparliamentary Affairs and Meghan McCann from the Office of the Speaker of the House of Representatives Mike Johnson, display U.S. Army birthday cupcakes presented to them by U.S. Army Lt. Col. Alexander Stathos and Sgt. Maj. Rebecca Knox from the Office of the Chief Legislative Liaison on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., June 9, 2026. The cupcakes were delivered in recognition of the U.S. Army’s 251st Birthday, which is on June 14. (U.S. Army photo by Bernardo Fuller)