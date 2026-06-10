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    Colonel Christopher Weisshaar Assumes Command of the 107th Attack Wing [Image 4 of 6]

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    Colonel Christopher Weisshaar Assumes Command of the 107th Attack Wing

    NIAGARA FALLS INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2026

    Photo by Capt. Jason Carr 

    107th Attack Wing

    Colonel Christopher Weisshaar assumes command of the 107th Attack Wing from Major General Gary Charlton, June 6 2026 at Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station. Weisshaar brings more than two decades of military experience to the role. Commissioned through the United States Naval Academy, he began his career as a Naval Flight Officer before transitioning to the Air National Guard. New York Air National Guard photo by Capt Jason Carr

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2026
    Date Posted: 06.11.2026 07:52
    Photo ID: 9742309
    VIRIN: 260606-Z-HI792-1004
    Resolution: 6374x5099
    Size: 7 MB
    Location: NIAGARA FALLS INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Colonel Christopher Weisshaar Assumes Command of the 107th Attack Wing [Image 6 of 6], by CPT Jason Carr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Colonel Christopher Weisshaar Assumes Command of the 107th Attack Wing
    Colonel Christopher Weisshaar Assumes Command of the 107th Attack Wing
    Colonel Christopher Weisshaar Assumes Command of the 107th Attack Wing
    Colonel Christopher Weisshaar Assumes Command of the 107th Attack Wing
    Colonel Christopher Weisshaar Assumes Command of the 107th Attack Wing
    Colonel Christopher Weisshaar Assumes Command of the 107th Attack Wing

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    Colonel Christopher Weisshaar Assumes Command of 107th Attack Wing

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    NYANG, NYNG, 107 ATKW, Assumption of Command

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