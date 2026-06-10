Colonel Christopher Weisshaar assumes command of the 107th Attack Wing from Major General Gary Charlton, June 6 2026 at Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station. Weisshaar brings more than two decades of military experience to the role. Commissioned through the United States Naval Academy, he began his career as a Naval Flight Officer before transitioning to the Air National Guard. New York Air National Guard photo by Capt Jason Carr
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2026 07:52
|Photo ID:
|9742309
|VIRIN:
|260606-Z-HI792-1004
|Resolution:
|6374x5099
|Size:
|7 MB
|Location:
|NIAGARA FALLS INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Colonel Christopher Weisshaar Assumes Command of the 107th Attack Wing [Image 6 of 6], by CPT Jason Carr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Colonel Christopher Weisshaar Assumes Command of 107th Attack Wing
No keywords found.