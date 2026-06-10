Colonel Christopher Weisshaar Assumes Command of 107th Attack Wing

Photo By Capt. Jason Carr | Colonel Christopher Weisshaar assumes command of the 107th Attack Wing, June 6 2026 at Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station. A career aviator with more than 4,000 flight hours, including over 1,000 combat hours, Weisshaar now leads the unit responsible for the wing’s flying operations, training, and mission readiness. New York Air National Guard photo by Capt Jason Carr see less | View Image Page

Photo By Capt. Jason Carr | Colonel Christopher Weisshaar assumes command of the 107th Attack Wing, June 6 2026 at...... read more read more

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NIAGARA FALLS AIR RESERVE STATION, N.Y. — Airmen of the New York Air National Guard, 107th Attack Wing welcomed a new Wing Commander as Col Christopher H. Weisshaar assumed command of the 107th Attack Wing during a ceremony at Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station.

Weisshaar succeeds Col Andrew Carlson, who retired earlier in May 2026.

A career aviator with more than 4,000 flight hours, including over 1,000 combat hours, Weisshaar now leads the unit responsible for the wing’s flying operations, training, and mission readiness.

As wing commander, Weisshaar is responsible for the training and readiness of the 760 airmen that carry out the wing’s mission, ensuring Airmen remain prepared to support operations at home and around the world.

Weisshaar expressed his gratitude to the 760 airmen under his leadership.

“It’s imminently humbling to have 760 airmen entrusted to you. To be quite frank, many of these individuals perhaps make more on the outside. And yet they still sacrifice their time away (from careers), from their families, when really they don’t have to,” he said.

Weisshaar brings more than two decades of military experience to the role. Commissioned through the United States Naval Academy, he began his career as a Naval Flight Officer before transitioning to the Air National Guard.

Weisshaar’s resume reflects extensive experience with remotely piloted aircraft, which includes both tactical field operations and strategic-level management. He noted his operational background in the Middle East and Africa, as well as his leadership roles overseeing these programs at a command level.

During his speech Weisshaar recognized the past, present, and future challenges facing the airmen of the 107th.

“The road ahead is demanding, but I have absolute faith in the professionals here before me today,” he said.

During his time in naval aviation, Weisshaar deployed in support of operations in Iraq, Afghanistan, and the Horn of Africa. Over the course of his career, he has served in a variety of operational roles, including instructor, evaluator, and mission commander.

Before becoming wing commander, Weisshaar was named the wings’ Operations Group Commander in March earlier this year.

Prior to coming to Niagara, he held several senior leadership positions across the Air National Guard, and the Department of Defense, Pentagon, and the National Guard Bureau, helping shape future mission capabilities for the Air National Guard.

In 2022, Weisshaar was selected as a National Security Fellow at the Harvard Kennedy School, where he studied national security and leadership alongside military and civilian leaders from across the country.

Outside of his military career, Weisshaar previously served as a police officer in Jacksonville, Florida.

"I know that trust is not transferred with a flag, trust is transferred one conversation, one event at a time, and I'm committed to earning yours every single day," Weisshaar said.