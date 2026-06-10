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Colonel Christopher Weisshaar assumes command of the 107th Attack Wing, June 6 2026 at Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station. During his time in naval aviation, Weisshaar deployed in support of operations in Iraq, Afghanistan, and the Horn of Africa. Over the course of his career, he has served in a variety of operational roles, including instructor, evaluator, and mission commander. New York Air National Guard photo by Capt Jason Carr