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Colonel Christopher Weisshaar assumes command of the 107th Attack Wing, June 6 2026 at Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station. Weisshaar brings more than two decades of military experience to the role. Commissioned through the United States Naval Academy, he began his career as a Naval Flight Officer before transitioning to the Air National Guard. New York Air National Guard photo by Capt Jason Carr