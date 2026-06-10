Colonel Christopher Weisshaar assumes command of the 107th Attack Wing, June 6 2026 at Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station. "I know that trust is not transferred with a flag, trust is transferred one conversation, one event at a time, and I'm committed to earning yours every single day," Weisshaar said. New York Air National Guard photo by Capt Jason Carr
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2026 07:52
|Photo ID:
|9742301
|VIRIN:
|260606-Z-HI792-1005
|Resolution:
|3426x4283
|Size:
|2.96 MB
|Location:
|NIAGARA FALLS INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Colonel Christopher Weisshaar Assumes Command of the 107th Attack Wing [Image 6 of 6], by CPT Jason Carr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Colonel Christopher Weisshaar Assumes Command of 107th Attack Wing
No keywords found.