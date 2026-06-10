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    Colonel Christopher Weisshaar Assumes Command of the 107th Attack Wing [Image 5 of 6]

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    Colonel Christopher Weisshaar Assumes Command of the 107th Attack Wing

    NIAGARA FALLS INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2026

    Photo by Capt. Jason Carr 

    107th Attack Wing

    Colonel Christopher Weisshaar assumes command of the 107th Attack Wing, June 6 2026 at Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station. "I know that trust is not transferred with a flag, trust is transferred one conversation, one event at a time, and I'm committed to earning yours every single day," Weisshaar said. New York Air National Guard photo by Capt Jason Carr

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2026
    Date Posted: 06.11.2026 07:52
    Photo ID: 9742301
    VIRIN: 260606-Z-HI792-1005
    Resolution: 3426x4283
    Size: 2.96 MB
    Location: NIAGARA FALLS INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Colonel Christopher Weisshaar Assumes Command of the 107th Attack Wing [Image 6 of 6], by CPT Jason Carr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Colonel Christopher Weisshaar Assumes Command of the 107th Attack Wing
    Colonel Christopher Weisshaar Assumes Command of the 107th Attack Wing
    Colonel Christopher Weisshaar Assumes Command of the 107th Attack Wing
    Colonel Christopher Weisshaar Assumes Command of the 107th Attack Wing
    Colonel Christopher Weisshaar Assumes Command of the 107th Attack Wing
    Colonel Christopher Weisshaar Assumes Command of the 107th Attack Wing

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    Colonel Christopher Weisshaar Assumes Command of 107th Attack Wing

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    NYANG, NYNG, 107 ATKW, Assumption of Command

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