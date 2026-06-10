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Colonel Christopher Weisshaar assumes command of the 107th Attack Wing, June 6 2026 at Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station. "I know that trust is not transferred with a flag, trust is transferred one conversation, one event at a time, and I'm committed to earning yours every single day," Weisshaar said. New York Air National Guard photo by Capt Jason Carr