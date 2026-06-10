Colonel Christopher Weisshaar assumes command of the 107th Attack Wing, June 6 2026 at Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station. A career aviator with more than 4,000 flight hours, including over 1,000 combat hours, Weisshaar now leads the unit responsible for the wing’s flying operations, training, and mission readiness. New York Air National Guard photo by Capt Jason Carr
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2026 07:52
|Photo ID:
|9742290
|VIRIN:
|260606-Z-HI792-1001
|Resolution:
|4267x5334
|Size:
|4.38 MB
|Location:
|NIAGARA FALLS INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, NEW YORK, US
|Hometown:
|JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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Colonel Christopher Weisshaar Assumes Command of 107th Attack Wing
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