Colonel Christopher Weisshaar assumes command of the 107th Attack Wing, June 6 2026 at Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station. “It’s imminently humbling to have 760 airmen entrusted to you. To be quite frank, many of these individuals perhaps make more on the outside. And yet they still sacrifice their time away (from careers), from their families, when really they don’t have to,” he said. New York Air National Guard photo by Capt Jason Carr
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2026 07:52
|Photo ID:
|9742292
|VIRIN:
|260606-Z-HI792-1002
|Resolution:
|6880x5504
|Size:
|6.85 MB
|Location:
|NIAGARA FALLS INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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Colonel Christopher Weisshaar Assumes Command of 107th Attack Wing
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