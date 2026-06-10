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Colonel Christopher Weisshaar assumes command of the 107th Attack Wing, June 6 2026 at Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station. “It’s imminently humbling to have 760 airmen entrusted to you. To be quite frank, many of these individuals perhaps make more on the outside. And yet they still sacrifice their time away (from careers), from their families, when really they don’t have to,” he said. New York Air National Guard photo by Capt Jason Carr