Camp Darby Celebrates U.S. Army’s 251st Anniversary

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U.S. Army Lt. Col. Ross M. Hertlein, left, commander of the 405th Army Field Support Battalion-Africa, representing the oldest Soldier present, and Pvt. Justin Steele, assigned to the 529th Military Police Company, representing the youngest, cut the traditional cake during the U.S. Army's 251st anniversary celebration at Camp Darby, Italy, June 10, 2026. The joint cutting of the cake symbolizes the Army's continuity from its founding on June 14, 1775, to the present. (U.S. Army photo by Elena Baladelli)