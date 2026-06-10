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    Camp Darby Celebrates U.S. Army’s 251st Anniversary [Image 10 of 14]

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    Camp Darby Celebrates U.S. Army’s 251st Anniversary

    LIVORNO, ITALY

    06.09.2026

    Photo by Elena Baladelli 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Ross M. Hertlein, commander of the Army Field Support Battalion-Africa, delivers a speech during the U.S. Army's 251st anniversary celebration at Camp Darby, Italy, June 10, 2026. The event featured World War II reenactors, vintage military vehicles, and an exhibition of historical weapons and uniforms. (U.S. Army photo by Elena Baladelli)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2026
    Date Posted: 06.11.2026 05:33
    Photo ID: 9742109
    VIRIN: 260610-A-II094-1200
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 11.1 MB
    Location: LIVORNO, IT
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Darby Celebrates U.S. Army’s 251st Anniversary [Image 14 of 14], by Elena Baladelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Camp Darby Celebrates U.S. Army’s 251st Anniversary
    Camp Darby Celebrates U.S. Army’s 251st Anniversary
    Camp Darby Celebrates U.S. Army’s 251st Anniversary
    Camp Darby Celebrates U.S. Army’s 251st Anniversary
    Camp Darby Celebrates U.S. Army’s 251st Anniversary
    Camp Darby Celebrates U.S. Army’s 251st Anniversary
    Camp Darby Celebrates U.S. Army’s 251st Anniversary
    Camp Darby Celebrates U.S. Army’s 251st Anniversary
    Camp Darby Celebrates U.S. Army’s 251st Anniversary
    Camp Darby Celebrates U.S. Army’s 251st Anniversary
    Camp Darby Celebrates U.S. Army’s 251st Anniversary
    Camp Darby Celebrates U.S. Army’s 251st Anniversary
    Camp Darby Celebrates U.S. Army’s 251st Anniversary
    Camp Darby Celebrates U.S. Army’s 251st Anniversary

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    Camp Darby
    SkySoldiers
    USAGItaly
    StrongerTogether
    SETAF-AF
    NATO

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