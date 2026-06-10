Camp Darby Celebrates U.S. Army’s 251st Anniversary

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U.S. Army Lt. Col. Ross M. Hertlein, commander of the Army Field Support Battalion-Africa, delivers a speech during the U.S. Army's 251st anniversary celebration at Camp Darby, Italy, June 10, 2026. The event featured World War II reenactors, vintage military vehicles, and an exhibition of historical weapons and uniforms. (U.S. Army photo by Elena Baladelli)