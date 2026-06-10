Guest speaker Stephen Zglinicki, a former Camp Darby commander, reflects on the courage and sacrifices that played a pivotal role in Italy's liberation during World War II at the U.S. Army's 251st anniversary celebration at Camp Darby, Italy, June 10, 2026. The event featured World War I and World War II reenactors, vintage military vehicles, and an exhibition of historical weapons and uniforms. (U.S. Army photo by Elena Baladelli)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2026 05:33
|Photo ID:
|9742107
|VIRIN:
|260610-A-II094-1198
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|10.8 MB
|Location:
|LIVORNO, IT
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Camp Darby Celebrates U.S. Army’s 251st Anniversary [Image 14 of 14], by Elena Baladelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.