Camp Darby Celebrates U.S. Army’s 251st Anniversary

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Timothy M. Andersen, right, deputy garrison manager, presents Massimo Manna, a member of the Linea Gotica Lucchesia association, with a certificate of recognition during the U.S. Army's 251st anniversary ceremony at Camp Darby, Italy, June 10, 2026. Manna was recognized for his outstanding contributions, which included providing authentic World War II reenactors, vintage military vehicles, and historical artifacts for the celebration. (U.S. Army photo by Elena Baladelli)