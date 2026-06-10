Six historical reenactors wearing authentic World War I and World War II military uniforms stand at attention during the U.S. Army's 251st anniversary celebration at Camp Darby, Italy, June 10, 2026. The event featured vintage military vehicles and an exhibition of historical weapons and uniforms. (U.S. Army photo by Elena Baladelli)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2026 05:33
|Photo ID:
|9742106
|VIRIN:
|260610-A-II094-1196
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|7.74 MB
|Location:
|LIVORNO, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Camp Darby Celebrates U.S. Army’s 251st Anniversary [Image 14 of 14], by Elena Baladelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.