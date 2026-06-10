Camp Darby Celebrates U.S. Army’s 251st Anniversary

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Six historical reenactors wearing authentic World War I and World War II military uniforms stand at attention during the U.S. Army's 251st anniversary celebration at Camp Darby, Italy, June 10, 2026. The event featured vintage military vehicles and an exhibition of historical weapons and uniforms. (U.S. Army photo by Elena Baladelli)