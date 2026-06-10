Camp Darby Celebrates U.S. Army’s 251st Anniversary

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U.S. and Italian military leaders and distinguished civilian guests render honors during the playing of the Italian and American national anthems at the U.S. Army's 251st anniversary celebration at Camp Darby, Italy, June 10, 2026. The event featured World War I and World War II reenactors, vintage military vehicles, and an exhibition of historical weapons and uniforms. (U.S. Army photo by Elena Baladelli)