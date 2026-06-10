U.S. and Italian military leaders and distinguished civilian guests render honors during the playing of the Italian and American national anthems at the U.S. Army's 251st anniversary celebration at Camp Darby, Italy, June 10, 2026. The event featured World War I and World War II reenactors, vintage military vehicles, and an exhibition of historical weapons and uniforms. (U.S. Army photo by Elena Baladelli)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2026 05:33
|Photo ID:
|9742105
|VIRIN:
|260610-A-II094-1195
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|10.51 MB
|Location:
|LIVORNO, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Camp Darby Celebrates U.S. Army’s 251st Anniversary [Image 14 of 14], by Elena Baladelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.