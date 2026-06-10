U.S. Army Lt. Col. Ross M. Hertlein, commander of the 405th Army Field Support Battalion-Africa, delivers a speech during the U.S. Army's 251st anniversary celebration at Camp Darby, Italy, June 10, 2026. The event featured World War I and World War II reenactors, vintage military vehicles, and an exhibition of historical weapons and uniforms. (U.S. Army photo by Elena Baladelli)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2026 05:33
|Photo ID:
|9742108
|VIRIN:
|260610-A-II094-1199
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|11.77 MB
|Location:
|LIVORNO, IT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Camp Darby Celebrates U.S. Army’s 251st Anniversary [Image 14 of 14], by Elena Baladelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.