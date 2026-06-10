Camp Darby Celebrates U.S. Army’s 251st Anniversary

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U.S. Army Lt. Col. Ross M. Hertlein, commander of the 405th Army Field Support Battalion-Africa, delivers a speech during the U.S. Army's 251st anniversary celebration at Camp Darby, Italy, June 10, 2026. The event featured World War I and World War II reenactors, vintage military vehicles, and an exhibition of historical weapons and uniforms. (U.S. Army photo by Elena Baladelli)