Right, deputy garrison manager Timothy M. Andersen presents Enrico and Luciano Zaccherini, collectors of historical military artifacts, with a certificate of recognition during the U.S. Army’s 251st anniversary ceremony at Camp Darby, Italy, June 10, 2026. Both were recognized for their outstanding contributions, which included providing authentic World War II reenactors, vintage military vehicles, and historical artifacts for the celebration. (U.S. Army photo by Elena Baladelli)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2026 05:33
|Photo ID:
|9742113
|VIRIN:
|260610-A-II094-1203
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|12.15 MB
|Location:
|LIVORNO, IT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Camp Darby Celebrates U.S. Army’s 251st Anniversary [Image 14 of 14], by Elena Baladelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.