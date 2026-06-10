Camp Darby Celebrates U.S. Army’s 251st Anniversary

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Right, deputy garrison manager Timothy M. Andersen presents Enrico and Luciano Zaccherini, collectors of historical military artifacts, with a certificate of recognition during the U.S. Army’s 251st anniversary ceremony at Camp Darby, Italy, June 10, 2026. Both were recognized for their outstanding contributions, which included providing authentic World War II reenactors, vintage military vehicles, and historical artifacts for the celebration. (U.S. Army photo by Elena Baladelli)