AFCENT Battle Lab Demonstrates Drone Defense Capabilities

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U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Luke Wilson, assigned to the 9th Air Force (Air Forces Central) Battle Lab, prepares a small Unmanned Aerial System (sUAS) to be targeted by counter-sUAS systems during a base defense demonstration at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, June 5, 2026. The purpose of the demonstration was to showcase the capabilities of sUAS-based aerial defenses to locate, identify and neutralize unauthorized sUASs near military installations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Will Sherwood)