Members of the 9th Air Force (Air Forces Central) Battle Lab pose for a group photo with Col. Kevin Hicok, fourth from left, 20th Fighter Wing commander, after demonstrating the defense capabilities of small Unmanned Aerial System (sUAS) aerial defenses at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, June 5, 2026. The 9th Air Force Battle Lab leverages 20th Fighter Wing airspace, resources and personnel to develop emerging sUAS base defense capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Will Sherwood)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2026 13:29
|Photo ID:
|9740374
|VIRIN:
|260605-F-YP125-1290
|Resolution:
|2551x1757
|Size:
|1.6 MB
|Location:
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AFCENT Battle Lab Demonstrates Drone Defense Capabilities [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Will Sherwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.