AFCENT Battle Lab Demonstrates Drone Defense Capabilities

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A plume of smoke rises from a small Unmanned Aerial System (sUAS) after it is neutralized during a 9th Air Force (Air Forces Central) Battle Lab base defense demonstration at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, June 5, 2026. The 9th Air Force Battle Lab develops sUAS systems and trains sUAS pilots to locate, identify and neutralize unauthorized sUASs near military installations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Will Sherwood)