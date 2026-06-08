U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Branden Simon, assigned to the Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) Battle Lab, holds a small Unmanned Aerial System (sUAS) after it was employed during a base defense demonstration at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, June 5, 2026. TThe purpose of the demonstration was to showcase the capabilities of sUAS-based aerial defenses to locate, identify and neutralize unauthorized sUASs near military installations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Will Sherwood)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2026 13:29
|Photo ID:
|9740375
|VIRIN:
|260605-F-YP125-1304
|Resolution:
|1721x1147
|Size:
|420.05 KB
|Location:
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AFCENT Battle Lab Demonstrates Drone Defense Capabilities [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Will Sherwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.