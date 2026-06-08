AFCENT Battle Lab Demonstrates Drone Defense Capabilities

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U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Branden Simon, assigned to the Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) Battle Lab, holds a small Unmanned Aerial System (sUAS) after it was employed during a base defense demonstration at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, June 5, 2026. TThe purpose of the demonstration was to showcase the capabilities of sUAS-based aerial defenses to locate, identify and neutralize unauthorized sUASs near military installations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Will Sherwood)