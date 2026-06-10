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    AFCENT Battle Lab Demonstrates Drone Defense Capabilities [Image 2 of 6]

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    AFCENT Battle Lab Demonstrates Drone Defense Capabilities

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2026

    Photo by Airman Will Sherwood 

    20th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Johnathan Greene, center, assigned to the 9th Air Force (Air Forces Central) Battle Lab, shows Col. Kevin D. Hicok, right, 20th Fighter Wing Commander, small Unmanned Aerial System (sUAS) defense capabilities at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, June 5, 2026. The 9th Air Force Battle Lab leverages 20th Fighter Wing airspace, resources and personnel to develop emerging sUAS base defense capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Will Sherwood)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2026
    Date Posted: 06.10.2026 13:29
    Photo ID: 9740370
    VIRIN: 260605-F-YP125-1059
    Resolution: 2481x1654
    Size: 898.77 KB
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, AFCENT Battle Lab Demonstrates Drone Defense Capabilities [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Will Sherwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    AFCENT Battle Lab Demonstrates Drone Defense Capabilities
    AFCENT Battle Lab Demonstrates Drone Defense Capabilities
    AFCENT Battle Lab Demonstrates Drone Defense Capabilities
    AFCENT Battle Lab Demonstrates Drone Defense Capabilities
    AFCENT Battle Lab Demonstrates Drone Defense Capabilities
    AFCENT Battle Lab Demonstrates Drone Defense Capabilities

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    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    20th Fighter Wing
    Drones
    Base Defense
    sUAS
    Wild Weasels

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