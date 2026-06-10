AFCENT Battle Lab Demonstrates Drone Defense Capabilities

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U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Johnathan Greene, center, assigned to the 9th Air Force (Air Forces Central) Battle Lab, shows Col. Kevin D. Hicok, right, 20th Fighter Wing Commander, small Unmanned Aerial System (sUAS) defense capabilities at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, June 5, 2026. The 9th Air Force Battle Lab leverages 20th Fighter Wing airspace, resources and personnel to develop emerging sUAS base defense capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Will Sherwood)