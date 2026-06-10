AFCENT Battle Lab Demonstrates Drone Defense Capabilities

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A small Unmanned Aerial System (sUAS) swarm is staged for takeoff during a U.S. Air Force 9th Air Force (Air Forces Central) Battle Lab base defense demonstration at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, June 5, 2026. The purpose of the demonstration was to showcase the capabilities of friendly sUAS-based systems to locate, identify and neutralize unauthorized sUASs near military installations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Will Sherwood)