210 Prayer Breakfast

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U.S. Army Chaplain Vivian Yanquon West, brigade chaplain, 210th Field Artillery Brigade, and U.S. Army Capt. Martin Nwosu, chaplain assigned to 1st Battalion, 38th Field Artillery Regiment, pose for a photo during a prayer breakfast at Thunder Dining Facility, Camp Casey, South Korea, June 8, 2026. The event provided Soldiers an opportunity to gather for fellowship, reflection and spiritual resiliency. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Bilal Brooks)