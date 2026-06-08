210 Prayer Breakfast

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U.S. Army Chaplain Vivian Yanquon West, brigade chaplain, 210th Field Artillery Brigade, speaks with Soldiers during a prayer breakfast at Thunder Dining Facility, Camp Casey, South Korea, June 10, 2026. The event provided Soldiers an opportunity to gather for fellowship, reflection and spiritual resiliency. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Bilal Brooks)