210 Brigade Run

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U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Theodore M. Holley, command sergeant major, 210 Field Artillery Brigade (210 FA), oversees soldiers of 210 FA at the start of the opening run for KATUSA Friendship Week at Camp Casey, South Korea, Jun. 8, 2026. Runs like these build the cohesion, discipline and readiness needed to keep the 210th Field Artillery Brigade prepared to accomplish the mission. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Bilal Brooks)