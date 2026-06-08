210 Prayer Breakfast

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U.S. Army Capt. Edmund Ani, chaplain assigned to 6th Battalion, 37th Field Artillery Regiment, delivers a prayer during a prayer breakfast at Thunder Dining Facility, Camp Casey, South Korea, June 8, 2026. The event provided Soldiers an opportunity to gather for fellowship, reflection and spiritual resiliency. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Bilal Brooks)