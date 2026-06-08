210 Brigade Run

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Republic of Korea Army KPFC Seung Hwan Lee, Korean Augmentation To the U.S. Army (KATUSA) for commanding general, Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 210th Field Artillery Brigade, conducts the opening run of KATUSA Friendship Week at Camp Casey, South Korea, Jun. 8, 2026. Runs like these build the cohesion, discipline and readiness needed to keep the 210th Field Artillery Brigade prepared to accomplish the mission. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Bilal Brooks)