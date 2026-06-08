210 Prayer Breakfast

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U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Theodore Holley and Col. David O’Leary, command team, 210th Field Artillery Brigade, attend a prayer breakfast at Thunder Dining Facility, Camp Casey, South Korea, June 8, 2026. The event provided Soldiers an opportunity to gather for fellowship, reflection and spiritual resiliency. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Bilal Brooks)