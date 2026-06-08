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    210 Prayer Breakfast [Image 2 of 11]

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    210 Prayer Breakfast

    CAMP CASEY, SOUTH KOREA

    06.07.2026

    Photo by Spc. Bilal Brooks 

    210th Field Artillery Brigade

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Theodore Holley and Col. David O’Leary, command team, 210th Field Artillery Brigade, attend a prayer breakfast at Thunder Dining Facility, Camp Casey, South Korea, June 8, 2026. The event provided Soldiers an opportunity to gather for fellowship, reflection and spiritual resiliency. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Bilal Brooks)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2026
    Date Posted: 06.10.2026 04:57
    Photo ID: 9739070
    VIRIN: 260607-A-CI502-3371
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 4.64 MB
    Location: CAMP CASEY, KR
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 210 Prayer Breakfast [Image 11 of 11], by SPC Bilal Brooks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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