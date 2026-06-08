210 Brigade Run

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U.S. Army Col. David O’Leary, commander, 210 Field Artillery Brigade, stands in front of formation during the opening ceremony of KATUSA Friendship Week at Camp Casey, South Korea, Jun. 8, 2026. Runs like these build the cohesion, discipline and readiness needed to keep the 210th Field Artillery Brigade prepared to accomplish the mission. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Bilal Brooks)