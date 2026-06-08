210 Brigade Run

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U.S. Army Col. David O’Leary, commander, 210 Field Artillery Brigade, gives opening remarks during the opening ceremony of KATUSA Friendship Week at Camp Casey, South Korea, Jun. 8, 2026. Runs like these strengthen cohesion, build discipline and reinforce the shared commitment that keeps the 210th Field Artillery Brigade ready to fight and win.Runs like these build the cohesion, discipline and readiness needed to keep the 210th Field Artillery Brigade prepared to accomplish the mission. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Bilal Brooks)