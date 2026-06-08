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    203rd GCTS and 204th SFS Command Visit 2026 [Image 3 of 18]

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    203rd GCTS and 204th SFS Command Visit 2026

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Derek Davis 

    149th Fighter Wing (Texas Air National Guard)

    A 149th Fighter Wing F-16 Fighting Falcon Instructor Pilot renders the Gunfighter salute prior to take off at Fort Bliss, Texas, June 6, 2026. (Air National Guard photo by Tech Sgt. Derek Davis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2026
    Date Posted: 06.10.2026 00:52
    Photo ID: 9738714
    VIRIN: 260606-Z-DL828-2185
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.33 MB
    Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 203rd GCTS and 204th SFS Command Visit 2026 [Image 18 of 18], by TSgt Derek Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    203rd GCTS and 204th SFS Command Visit 2026
    203rd GCTS and 204th SFS Command Visit 2026
    203rd GCTS and 204th SFS Command Visit 2026
    203rd GCTS and 204th SFS Command Visit 2026
    203rd GCTS and 204th SFS Command Visit 2026
    203rd GCTS and 204th SFS Command Visit 2026
    203rd GCTS and 204th SFS Command Visit 2026
    203rd GCTS and 204th SFS Command Visit 2026
    203rd GCTS and 204th SFS Command Visit 2026
    203rd GCTS and 204th SFS Command Visit 2026
    203rd GCTS and 204th SFS Command Visit 2026
    203rd GCTS and 204th SFS Command Visit 2026
    203rd GCTS and 204th SFS Command Visit 2026
    203rd GCTS and 204th SFS Command Visit 2026
    203rd GCTS and 204th SFS Command Visit 2026
    203rd GCTS and 204th SFS Command Visit 2026
    203rd GCTS and 204th SFS Command Visit 2026
    203rd GCTS and 204th SFS Command Visit 2026

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    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    Texas Military Department
    Texas
    Air National Guard

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