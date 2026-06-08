203rd GCTS and 204th SFS Command Visit 2026

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Tech. Sgt. Joshua Oropeza, assigned to the 149th Fighter Wing, prepares for an incentive flight in an F-16 Fighting Falcon at Fort Bliss, Texas, June 6, 2026, in recognition of his hard work and dedication. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Derek Davis)