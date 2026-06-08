Air National Guard Col. Weston Killian, deputy commander of the 149th Fighter Wing, right, conducts preflight checks with Tech. Sgt. Brandon Picazzo, left, prior to an incentive flight aboard an F-16 Fighting Falcon at Fort Bliss, Texas, June 6, 2026. The flight was awarded in recognition of Picazzo's hard work, dedication and contributions to the unit and the Air National Guard. (Air National Guard photo by Tech Sgt. Derek Davis)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2026 00:52
|Photo ID:
|9738698
|VIRIN:
|260606-Z-DL828-6371
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|2.02 MB
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 203rd GCTS and 204th SFS Command Visit 2026 [Image 18 of 18], by TSgt Derek Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.