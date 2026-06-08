Date Taken: 06.06.2026 Date Posted: 06.10.2026 00:52 Photo ID: 9738710 VIRIN: 260606-Z-DL828-6093 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 5.65 MB Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US

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This work, 203rd GCTS and 204th SFS Command Visit 2026 [Image 18 of 18], by TSgt Derek Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.