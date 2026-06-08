203rd GCTS and 204th SFS Command Visit 2026

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Air National Guard Col. Weston Killian, deputy commander of the 149th Fighter Wing, right, conducts preflight checks with Tech. Sgt. Brandon Picazzo, left, prior to an incentive flight aboard an F-16 Fighting Falcon at Fort Bliss, Texas, June 6, 2026. The flight was awarded in recognition of Picazzo's hard work, dedication, and contributions to the unit and the Air National Guard. (Air National Guard photo by Tech Sgt. Derek Davis)