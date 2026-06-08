Air National Guard Col. Carrie Barido, 149th Mission Support Group Commander, pins Senior Master Sgt. Waldemar Suarez with the Meritorious Service Medal at Fort Bliss, Texas, June 6, 2026. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Derek Davis)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2026 00:52
|Photo ID:
|9738705
|VIRIN:
|260606-Z-DL828-7548
|Resolution:
|3712x4640
|Size:
|3.54 MB
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 203rd GCTS and 204th SFS Command Visit 2026 [Image 18 of 18], by TSgt Derek Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.