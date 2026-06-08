203rd GCTS and 204th SFS Command Visit 2026

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Air National Guard Col. Carrie Barido, 149th Mission Support Group Commander, briefs members of the 203rd Ground Combat Training Squadron and 204th Security Forces Squadron on current events within the Mission Support Group at Fort Bliss, Texas, June 6, 2026. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Derek Davis)