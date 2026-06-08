Tech. Sgt. Brandon Picazzo, assigned to the 149th Fighter Wing, prepares for an incentive flight in an F-16 Fighting Falcon at Fort Bliss, Texas, June 6, 2026, in recognition of his hard work and dedication. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Derek Davis)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2026 00:52
|Photo ID:
|9738694
|VIRIN:
|260606-Z-DL828-6074
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|1.11 MB
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 203rd GCTS and 204th SFS Command Visit 2026 [Image 18 of 18], by TSgt Derek Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.