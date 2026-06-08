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    TITLE: 325th SFS demonstrates kinetic counter-sUAS capabilities to AFIMS leadership [Image 7 of 9]

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    TITLE: 325th SFS demonstrates kinetic counter-sUAS capabilities to AFIMS leadership

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Rosario Garcia 

    325th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Thomas P. Sherman, commander of the Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center, aims an M870 shotgun during a counter-small unmanned aircraft systems training demonstration at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, June 3, 2026. The demonstration allowed Sherman to personally test the squadron's tool for neutralizing airborne threats and observe the proficiency of the trained defenders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rosario Garcia)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2026
    Date Posted: 06.09.2026 17:28
    Photo ID: 9738026
    VIRIN: 260603-F-SL134-1453
    Resolution: 4820x3207
    Size: 4.27 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, TITLE: 325th SFS demonstrates kinetic counter-sUAS capabilities to AFIMS leadership [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Rosario Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    325th SFS demonstrates kinetic counter-sUAS capabilities to AFIMS leadership
    325th SFS demonstrates kinetic counter-sUAS capabilities to AFIMS leadership
    325th SFS demonstrates kinetic counter-sUAS capabilities to AFIMS leadership
    325th SFS demonstrates kinetic counter-sUAS capabilities to AFIMS leadership
    325th SFS demonstrates kinetic counter-sUAS capabilities to AFIMS leadership
    325th SFS demonstrates kinetic counter-sUAS capabilities to AFIMS leadership
    TITLE: 325th SFS demonstrates kinetic counter-sUAS capabilities to AFIMS leadership
    325th SFS demonstrates kinetic counter-sUAS capabilities to AFIMS leadership
    325th SFS demonstrates kinetic counter-sUAS capabilities to AFIMS leadership

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    IMSC
    325th FW
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