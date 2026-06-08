U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Thomas P. Sherman, commander of the Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center, aims an M870 shotgun during a counter-small unmanned aircraft systems training demonstration at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, June 3, 2026. The demonstration allowed Sherman to personally test the squadron's tool for neutralizing airborne threats and observe the proficiency of the trained defenders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rosario Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2026 17:28
|Photo ID:
|9738026
|VIRIN:
|260603-F-SL134-1453
|Resolution:
|4820x3207
|Size:
|4.27 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, TITLE: 325th SFS demonstrates kinetic counter-sUAS capabilities to AFIMS leadership [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Rosario Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
325th SFS demonstrates kinetic counter-sUAS capabilities to AFIMS leadership
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