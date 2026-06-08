TITLE: 325th SFS demonstrates kinetic counter-sUAS capabilities to AFIMS leadership

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U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Thomas P. Sherman, commander of the Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center, aims an M870 shotgun during a counter-small unmanned aircraft systems training demonstration at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, June 3, 2026. The demonstration allowed Sherman to personally test the squadron's tool for neutralizing airborne threats and observe the proficiency of the trained defenders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rosario Garcia)