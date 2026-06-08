U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Thomas P. Sherman, Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center commander, coins Senior Airman Matthew Cox, 325th Security Forces Squadron combat arms training and maintenance instructor, during a visit to Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, June 3, 2026. Sherman recognized Cox for his outstanding performance and direct contributions as a lead instructor for the squadron's new counter-small unmanned aircraft systems training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rosario Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2026 17:28
|Photo ID:
|9738043
|VIRIN:
|260603-F-SL134-1540
|Resolution:
|3311x2203
|Size:
|1.64 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 325th SFS demonstrates kinetic counter-sUAS capabilities to AFIMS leadership [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Rosario Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
325th SFS demonstrates kinetic counter-sUAS capabilities to AFIMS leadership
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