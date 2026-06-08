325th SFS demonstrates kinetic counter-sUAS capabilities to AFIMS leadership

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U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Thomas P. Sherman, Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center commander, coins Senior Airman Matthew Cox, 325th Security Forces Squadron combat arms training and maintenance instructor, during a visit to Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, June 3, 2026. Sherman recognized Cox for his outstanding performance and direct contributions as a lead instructor for the squadron's new counter-small unmanned aircraft systems training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rosario Garcia)