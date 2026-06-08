325th SFS demonstrates kinetic counter-sUAS capabilities to AFIMS leadership

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U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Rhoades, 325th Security Forces Squadron training and standardization section chief, right, aims an M870 shotgun as Maj. Gen. Thomas P. Sherman, Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center commander, and Senior Master Sgt. Reginald Walters, 325th SFS future operations superintendent, observe at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, June 3, 2026. During the demonstration, Rhoades engaged simulated aerial targets to highlight the squadron's evolving capability to neutralize low-altitude, high-speed airborne threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rosario Garcia)