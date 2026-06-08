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    325th SFS demonstrates kinetic counter-sUAS capabilities to AFIMS leadership [Image 6 of 9]

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    325th SFS demonstrates kinetic counter-sUAS capabilities to AFIMS leadership

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Rosario Garcia 

    325th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Rhoades, 325th Security Forces Squadron training and standardization section chief, right, aims an M870 shotgun as Maj. Gen. Thomas P. Sherman, Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center commander, and Senior Master Sgt. Reginald Walters, 325th SFS future operations superintendent, observe at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, June 3, 2026. During the demonstration, Rhoades engaged simulated aerial targets to highlight the squadron's evolving capability to neutralize low-altitude, high-speed airborne threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rosario Garcia)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2026
    Date Posted: 06.09.2026 17:28
    Photo ID: 9738023
    VIRIN: 260603-F-SL134-1435
    Resolution: 5404x3596
    Size: 7.31 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 325th SFS demonstrates kinetic counter-sUAS capabilities to AFIMS leadership [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Rosario Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    325th SFS demonstrates kinetic counter-sUAS capabilities to AFIMS leadership
    325th SFS demonstrates kinetic counter-sUAS capabilities to AFIMS leadership
    325th SFS demonstrates kinetic counter-sUAS capabilities to AFIMS leadership
    325th SFS demonstrates kinetic counter-sUAS capabilities to AFIMS leadership
    325th SFS demonstrates kinetic counter-sUAS capabilities to AFIMS leadership
    325th SFS demonstrates kinetic counter-sUAS capabilities to AFIMS leadership
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    325th SFS demonstrates kinetic counter-sUAS capabilities to AFIMS leadership
    325th SFS demonstrates kinetic counter-sUAS capabilities to AFIMS leadership

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    SFS
    IMSC
    325th FW
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