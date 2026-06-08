325th SFS demonstrates kinetic counter-sUAS capabilities to AFIMS leadership

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U.S. Air Force Col. Christian Bergtholdt, 325th Fighter Wing commander, handles 12-gauge shotgun ammunition during a live-fire demonstration of counter-small unmanned aircraft systems capabilities at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, June 3, 2026. The demonstration highlighted the 325th Security Forces Squadron's plan to train defenders in kinetic base defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rosario Garcia)