U.S. Air Force Col. Christian Bergtholdt, 325th Fighter Wing commander, handles 12-gauge shotgun ammunition during a live-fire demonstration of counter-small unmanned aircraft systems capabilities at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, June 3, 2026. The demonstration highlighted the 325th Security Forces Squadron's plan to train defenders in kinetic base defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rosario Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2026 17:28
|Photo ID:
|9738011
|VIRIN:
|260603-F-SL134-1378
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.07 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 325th SFS demonstrates kinetic counter-sUAS capabilities to AFIMS leadership [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Rosario Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
325th SFS demonstrates kinetic counter-sUAS capabilities to AFIMS leadership
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