325th SFS demonstrates kinetic counter-sUAS capabilities to AFIMS leadership

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U.S. Air Force Col. Christian Bergtholdt, 325th Fighter Wing commander, aims an M870 shotgun as Master Sgt. Jonathan Calo, 325th Security Forces Squadron logistics and readiness superintendent, launches a simulated aerial target at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, June 3, 2026. Bergthold participated in the live-fire demonstration to gain a firsthand perspective on the new counter-small unmanned aircraft systems capabilities his defenders are using to protect the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rosario Garcia)