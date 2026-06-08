U.S. Air Force Col. Christian Bergtholdt, 325th Fighter Wing commander, aims an M870 shotgun as Master Sgt. Jonathan Calo, 325th Security Forces Squadron logistics and readiness superintendent, launches a simulated aerial target at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, June 3, 2026. Bergthold participated in the live-fire demonstration to gain a firsthand perspective on the new counter-small unmanned aircraft systems capabilities his defenders are using to protect the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rosario Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2026 17:28
|Photo ID:
|9738031
|VIRIN:
|260603-F-SL134-1498
|Resolution:
|5109x3399
|Size:
|5.23 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 325th SFS demonstrates kinetic counter-sUAS capabilities to AFIMS leadership [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Rosario Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
325th SFS demonstrates kinetic counter-sUAS capabilities to AFIMS leadership
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