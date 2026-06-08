325th SFS demonstrates kinetic counter-sUAS capabilities to AFIMS leadership

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U.S. Air Force Col. Christian Bergtholdt, 325th Fighter Wing commander, aims an M4 carbine equipped with a SMASH 2000 fire control system while Master Sgt. Jonathan Calo, 325th Security Forces Squadron logistics and readiness superintendent, and Senior Master Sgt. Reginald Walters, 325th SFS future operations superintendent, observe at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, June 3, 2026. Base leaders conducted a live-fire demonstration of a future training plan designed to qualify defenders on specialized weapon systems to neutralize small unmanned aircraft systems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rosario Garcia)