U.S. Air Force Col. Christian Bergtholdt, 325th Fighter Wing commander, aims an M4 carbine equipped with a SMASH 2000 fire control system while Master Sgt. Jonathan Calo, 325th Security Forces Squadron logistics and readiness superintendent, and Senior Master Sgt. Reginald Walters, 325th SFS future operations superintendent, observe at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, June 3, 2026. Base leaders conducted a live-fire demonstration of a future training plan designed to qualify defenders on specialized weapon systems to neutralize small unmanned aircraft systems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rosario Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2026 17:28
|Photo ID:
|9738008
|VIRIN:
|260603-F-SL134-1374
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.35 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 325th SFS demonstrates kinetic counter-sUAS capabilities to AFIMS leadership [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Rosario Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
325th SFS demonstrates kinetic counter-sUAS capabilities to AFIMS leadership
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