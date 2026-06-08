U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Thomas P. Sherman, commander of the Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center, and Chief Master Sgt. Ronnie J. Woods, AFIMSC command chief, greet Airmen assigned to the 325th Security Forces Squadron at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, June 3, 2026. The visit allowed AFIMSC leadership to observe the squadron's readiness efforts firsthand, including a live-fire demonstration of new counter-drone tactics. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rosario Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2026 17:28
|Photo ID:
|9738016
|VIRIN:
|260603-F-SL134-1396
|Resolution:
|5764x3835
|Size:
|4.41 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 325th SFS demonstrates kinetic counter-sUAS capabilities to AFIMS leadership [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Rosario Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
325th SFS demonstrates kinetic counter-sUAS capabilities to AFIMS leadership
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