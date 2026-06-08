325th SFS demonstrates kinetic counter-sUAS capabilities to AFIMS leadership

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U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Thomas P. Sherman, commander of the Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center, and Chief Master Sgt. Ronnie J. Woods, AFIMSC command chief, greet Airmen assigned to the 325th Security Forces Squadron at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, June 3, 2026. The visit allowed AFIMSC leadership to observe the squadron's readiness efforts firsthand, including a live-fire demonstration of new counter-drone tactics. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rosario Garcia)